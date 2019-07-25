KHS to Launch Online Auction in August

The Kona Historical Society’s (KHS) annual online auction will launch on Aug. 11, 2019 at 9 a.m.

The website for the auction has moved in an effort to make it easier for participants to interact with the process, according to a KHS press release.

Those interested can access the auction at https://www.32auctions.com/konahistoricalsociety2019.

Any wishing to participate need to register through the new system. KHS apologized in its release for any inconvenience this may cause.

“We hope that you’ll stick with us through this change because your support makes such an incredible impact on our programs,” the release stated.

Through the auction, KHS will continue providing the community with programs like Hands on History at the Kona Coffee Living History Farm, the Hanohano O Kona lecture series, Historical Jeep Trips, the Portuguese Stone Oven program, pop-up exhibits, scholarships for students to attend programs on field trips and more.