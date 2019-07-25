HDOT Announces Safe Routes to School Info Workshops

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) has Safe Routes to School (SRTS) informational workshops on the islands of O‘ahu, Maui, and Hawai‘i, according to a release from HDOT.

The SRTS workshops provide community leaders, school officials, health and transportation professionals, law enforcement officers, parents and neighbors with the knowledge needed to develop SRTS programs in their communities. Additional workshops will be scheduled for Kaua‘i and Kailua-Kona. A separate news release will be issued when the that schedule is finalized.

The Hilo workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the state office building, conference rooms B and C located at 75 Aupuni Street in Hilo.

To register for a workshop, go to http://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/srts/ and click on the link under Upcoming Workshops. Those who wish to register may also contact Tara Lucas at 808-692-7696 or by email [email protected].

Communities around the country are using SRTS programs to make it safer and more appealing for children to walk and bicycle to school, the release stated. Federal legislation has recognized the value of SRTS programs and has provided funding for states to establish programs.

SRTS programs grow from community concerns about safety, health and traffic. A combination of engineering, encouragement, education and enforcement strategies are used to address these concerns and make SRTS a reality.

Workshop participants will gain the knowledge to develop sound SRTS programs based on community needs and conditions, best practices and responsible use of resources.

This workshop is accessible for individuals with disabilities. If you need an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability, contact Tara Lucas at 692-7696 or e-mail her at [email protected].

Requests made as early as possible will allow adequate time to fulfill your request. Upon request, this notice can be made available in alternate formats.