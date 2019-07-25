Back-to-School Drive for Ulu Wini Youth

Boys & Girls Club of the Big Island (BGCBI) and Ulu Wini are hosting a back-to-school drive from 10 am to 1pm on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Kailua-Kona Walmart located at 75-1015 Henry Street. All proceeds and items collected will go towards providing Ulu Wini youth with back-to-school supplies.

Ulu Wini youth attend Kealakehe Schools. According to the Hawai‘i Deptartment of Education, 67% of Kealakehe students are below standard in language arts, math and science. Academic support is a cornerstone of the after-school program hosted by BGCBI and Ulu Wini right in the Ulu Wini Community Center. We encourage you to stop by Walmart to help these youth. Slippers and water bottles are especially needed, but all donations are welcome.

For more information call 808-961-5536 or email [email protected].