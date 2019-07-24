Kona Stories Book Shop invites the public to join local authors for its monthly Words and Wine event.

Scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Kona Stories in the Keauhou Shopping Center, this event is free to the public. It affords opportunity to chat and glad-hand with Hawai‘i authors and artists. Complimentary pupus and wine will also be offered.

August’s featured authors are Amy Patterson, Angela Leslee and Donna Beumler.

The event begins with an informal meet and greet, which merges into a more formal book presentation from each author and concludes around 8 p.m. after a question-and-answer session. Dress is casual aloha wear. For more information call Brenda or Joy at 808-324-0350.