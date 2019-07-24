Waimea Tree Trimming on Māmalahoa Highway Postponed

Waimea Tree Trimming on Māmalahoa Highway PostponedJuly 24, 2019, 6:08 PM HST (Updated July 24, 2019, 6:08 PM)
The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Highways Division is canceling tree trimming work scheduled for this week in Waimea along Māmalahoa Highway from Mana Road to downtown Waimea, according to a July 24, 2019, announcement.
Tree trimming work has been postponed until further notice in order to facilitate traffic flow along Māmalahoa Highway in Waimea, which is experiencing higher than normal traffic as motorists bypass Daniel K. Inouye Highway and Mauna Kea Access Road.
If there are any questions or concerns, call the Highways Division at (808) 961-8349.