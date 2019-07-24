Suspicious Vehicle Near Brush Fire

The Hawai’i Police Department requests the public’s assistance with identifying a suspicious vehicle seen leaving the area of a recent brush fire on Kawaihae Road near the 64-mile marker. The vehicle is identified as an older model white-colored sedan.

Anyone with information about this vehicle seen near the Kawaihae Road fire or any other recent brush fires in the South Kohala District are asked to contact Officer Severo Ines at the Waimea Police Station at (808) 887-3080.