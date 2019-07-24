Republicans Supporting Climate Change Action to Testify Before Crisis Committee

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), chair of the Senate Democrats’ Special Committee on the Climate Crisis, will convene a hearing—The Right Thing To Do: Conservatives for Climate Action—on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. ET. (5:30 a.m. HST).

The special committee, which is affiliated with the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, will hear from conservatives who are focused on climate action, and learn how they are working to decrease the partisanship surrounding this issue and find a collective path forward.

“Elected Republicans are mostly awful on climate, but it wasn’t always that way, and it doesn’t have to be that way in the future,” said Chairman Schatz. “Conservatives across the country support climate action because of their faith, their commitment to fiscal responsibility and their conservative values. I’m looking forward to hearing their views at our next hearing.”

In addition to Schatz, members of the committee include U.S. Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.).

SPONSORED VIDEO

Witnesses:

Dr. Frank Luntz, Founder and CEO, FIL, Inc.

Kiera O’Brien, Vice President of Students for Carbon Dividends

Nick Huey, Founder of the Climate Campaign

Witness testimony and a live video of the hearing will be available here and at www.democrats.senate.gov/climate.