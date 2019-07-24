Regency at Hualalai to Host Slam ‘Dunking’ Event

Regency at Hualalai invites the public to attend the Purple Pool and Dunk Tank Party on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 10 a.m.

The family event, located at 75-181 Hualalai Road in Kailua-Kona, is a fundraiser for all ages to benefit the Aloha Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Entertainment will include carnival games and prizes, a dunk booth, story time with Wordsworth the

Mouse, coconut bowling, balloon animals, face painting, summer fun in the pool with a lifeguard

on duty and live emcee Sherry Bracken.

Vendors will be on hand offering food booths, shave ice and drink Booths (scrips $1).

Dunkees include Regency Executive Director Stephen Hicks, Hawai‘i State House Representative

Nicole Lowen, Peaman Peaman of Frozen Pea Productions and others.

Overflow parking is located across the street in the Medical Professional Building. For more information visit www.regency-pacific.com.