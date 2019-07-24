AD
HPD Seeks Identities of Burglary Suspects Caught on Camera

By Big Island Now
July 24, 2019, 9:13 AM HST (Updated July 24, 2019, 9:24 AM)
Surveillance images, July 22, 2019.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance with the identification of two burglary suspects caught on a surveillance camera.

The suspects are a male and female who burglarized a home in the Leilani Subdivision in Pāhoa on July 22, 2019. The suspects are also seen leaving the scene in a light-colored pickup truck.

Surveillance image, July 22, 2019.

Police ask anyone with information on the identification of these suspects to call Officer Spencer Thomas at the Pāhoa Police Station number (808) 965-2716 or the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

