HPD Seeks Identities of Burglary Suspects Caught on Camera

Police are asking for the public’s assistance with the identification of two burglary suspects caught on a surveillance camera.

The suspects are a male and female who burglarized a home in the Leilani Subdivision in Pāhoa on July 22, 2019. The suspects are also seen leaving the scene in a light-colored pickup truck.

Police ask anyone with information on the identification of these suspects to call Officer Spencer Thomas at the Pāhoa Police Station number (808) 965-2716 or the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.