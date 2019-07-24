George Gomes Jr. Named Royal Kona Executive Chef

Royal Kona Resort has appointed George Gomes Jr. its new executive chef, according to a release from the hotel on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Drawing upon over three decades of culinary experience, Chef Gomes will oversee all culinary aspects of the resort including tiki-inspired Don the Beachcomber Restaurant and Don’s Mai Tai Bar, home of the world’s best mai tai.

“Chef Gomes is extremely talented with an impressive culinary background that will elevate the Kona dining scene for hotel guests and local residents alike,” said Tom Bell, president of Hawaiian Hotels and Resorts. “We are excited to welcome Chef Gomes to the Royal Kona Resort.”

The past three decades have marked a successful career trajectory for the Hawai‘i native. Chef Gomes graduated from the Hawai‘i Community College Culinary Program and started his culinary journey at luxury resorts along the Kohala Coast.

He worked his way up the ranks to executive chef at fine dining establishments throughout the state including A Pacific Café on Kaua‘i, Merriman’s Restaurant on Maui, Mauna Kea Beach Hotel on Hawai‘i Island and corporate executive chef of Tri-Star Restaurant Group, where he took the helm of five restaurants on multiple islands. In his most recent position, Chef Gomes was executive chef of the Sheraton Keauhou Bay Resort on Hawai‘i Island.

“Royal Kona Resort has a rich history and I look forward to collaborating with the culinary team to bring out the culture in our guests’ dining experience,” said Chef Gomes. “I love our island’s strong sense of ‘ohana and am passionate about sourcing from local fishermen and farmers as much as possible.”