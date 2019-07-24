Council Member to Introduce Resolution for Puna Boat Ramp

Hawai‘i County Councilmember Ashley Kierkiewicz (District 4) on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, will introduceResolution 218-19 before the County Council. The legislation urges the state to convene a working group with the county and fishing community to plan and develop a boat ramp for Puna.

The resolution resolves that “…the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation is strongly urged to consult and work with Puna lawai‘a, individuals with direct familial and cultural ties to Puna, and the County of Hawai‘i, which is coordinating disaster recovery efforts, on all aspects of planning and development of a boat ramp in Puna.”

It goes onto say the staet “…should consider establishing a Puna Boat Ramp Working Group made up of State, County, lawai‘a, and community stakeholders to affirm partnerships, share information, discuss planning, process, permitting, funding, action steps and timeline for creating ocean boater access for Puna lawai‘a.

The County Council will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center, located at 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway in Kailua-Kona.