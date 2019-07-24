DLNR Releases Names of Arrested Protesters

Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE), a branch of the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources released the names of the 38 individuals arrested after refusing to comply with a lawful order to clear the road on Mauna Kea Access Road on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Those arrested are as follows:

Ritte, Walter

Ritte, Loretta

Lui, Abel

Martin, Liko-O-Kalani

Lee, Deborah

Kahauelio, Maxine

Ioane, Kelii

Robinson, Raynette

Brown, Marie Alohalani

Kanaele, Kaliko Lehua

Naniole, James

Albertini, James

Deleon, Richard L.

Price, Renee

Kanahele, Pualani

Li, Daniel

Green, Patricia

Freitas, William K.

Belsky, Tomas

Kahoopii, Ana

Chun, Daycia-Dee

Hookano, Flora

Haumea, Desmond

Lindsey-Kaapuni, Linda Leilani

Peleiholani, Edleen

Burke, Gene

Neff, Luana

Lindsey, Carmen

Oana-Hurwitz, Deena

Wong, Wilson

Trask, Damian

Trask, Mililani

Kalima, Mahea

Leong, Donna

Reese, Haloley

Awai, Sharol

Turlade, John

Desha, Alika