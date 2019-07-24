DLNR Releases Names of Arrested Protesters

DLNR Releases Names of Arrested ProtestersJuly 24, 2019, 12:12 AM HST (Updated July 24, 2019, 12:18 AM)
Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE), a branch of the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources released the names of the 38 individuals arrested after refusing to comply with a lawful order to clear the road on Mauna Kea Access Road on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Those arrested are as follows:
Ritte, Walter
Ritte, Loretta
Lui, Abel
Martin, Liko-O-Kalani
Lee, Deborah
Kahauelio, Maxine
Ioane, Kelii
Robinson, Raynette
Brown, Marie Alohalani
Kanaele, Kaliko Lehua
Naniole, James
Albertini, James
Deleon, Richard L.
Price, Renee
Kanahele, Pualani
Li, Daniel
Green, Patricia
Freitas, William K.
Belsky, Tomas
Kahoopii, Ana
Chun, Daycia-Dee
Hookano, Flora
Haumea, Desmond
Lindsey-Kaapuni, Linda Leilani
Peleiholani, Edleen
Burke, Gene
Neff, Luana
Lindsey, Carmen
Oana-Hurwitz, Deena
Wong, Wilson
Trask, Damian
Trask, Mililani
Kalima, Mahea
Leong, Donna
Reese, Haloley
Awai, Sharol
Turlade, John
Desha, Alika