Yoga Barre Opens in Queens’ MarketPlace, Waikoloa

Yoga Barre, a new yoga and barre fusion studio with retail boutique and a fresh pressed juice bar, has opened in Queens’ MarketPlace in Waikoloa Beach Resort.

When it opens later this month, Yoga Barre will be the first of its kind along the Kohala Coast, according to a July 23, 2109, press release.

The studio is locally owned and operated by longtime fitness instructor Brittany Isaac, who added yoga into all aspects of her classes after completing her yoga teacher training. Isaac works with an eclectic mix of instructors who specialize in various formats.

“Our strength is the diversity of training backgrounds we have,” said Isaac. “The possibilities that Yoga Barre offers are connected by one thread: a radiant, thriving Big Island lifestyle,” Isaac said. “People from all over the world travel here just to get a taste of what we get to live every day. Here is our reminder, a place to feel grateful and to fill ourselves and one another with the aloha spirit. I hope Yoga Barre will be a sanctuary, and a convenient and exciting part of life for locals and for island visitors.”

Isaac’s new Yoga Barre studio will feature a full spectrum of yoga classes, including Barre, Hatha, Buti and Lava Flow Vinyasa Yoga, as well as Pilates and High Intensity Interval Training.

Barre classes are different from other exercise forms in their use of a horizontal ballet barre and ballet-type movements. Recently gaining momentum in the fitness world, barre yoga was actually created in 1959 by a London ballerina.

A creative pricing structure allows participants to choose to join for a day, a week, a month or a year.

The store’s lounge will feature cold-pressed juices and nut milks, acai bowls and more.

Isaac has also curated a special selection of yoga clothing, swimwear, beach accessories, and fashions for men and women, including nationally acclaimed yoga brands, island-made Pikai swimsuits, and reef-safe, organic Coola sunscreens.

For more information, visit www.yogabarrehawaii.com.

For more information about Queens’ MarketPlace, visit www.QueensMarketPlace.net or call (808) 886-8822.