Public, Charter School Data Possibly Compromised

By Big Island Now
July 23, 2019, 10:56 AM HST (Updated July 23, 2019, 10:56 AM)
UH announced Monday, July 22, 2019, that public and charter student data from across the state may have been exposed to unauthorized access.

Hawai‘i Department of Education (HIDOE) public and charter school student data from across the state that is utilized for college and career planning resources by the University of Hawai‘i (UH) may have been compromised, according to a university press release.

Graduation Alliance, a vendor contracted by UH for Hawai‘i P-20 Partnerships for Education (Hawai‘i P-20), reported that the HIDOE student data used on the My Future Hawai‘i website could have been exposed to unauthorized access.

The data that was potentially exposed does not include social security numbers, financial, driver’s license or health information, as none of those items are part of the My Future Hawai‘i application. This potential exposure does not constitute a security breach under Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes, according to the release.

Once the potential exposure was discovered, Graduation Alliance shut down the My Future Hawaiʻi website and hired a third-party cybersecurity vendor to investigate. Law enforcement has been notified and UH, Hawai‘i P-20 and HIDOE will be provided with regular updates. Based on the outcome of the investigation and an internal analysis of the findings, Hawaiʻi P-20 will make a determination regarding additional steps that may need to be taken.

Hawai‘i P-20 works with Graduation Alliance on the My Future Hawai‘i website to provide middle and high school students and families with college and career planning resources, financial aid guidance and an expedited application process for the University of Hawaiʻi.

The following information is the only information potentially exposed for the current HIDOE students in the database:

  • Name
    Birthdate
    Gender
    Race
    Ethnicity
    Permanent address
    Mailing address
    Grade level
    Courses taken and grades
    Cumulative weighted Grade Point Average (GPA)
    Smarter Balanced Assessment (SBA) scores and proficiency levels

Schools with student data in the My Future Hawai‘i portal are:

  • Admiral Arthur W. Radford High
    Aiea High
    Kula Kaiapuni O Anuenue
    James B. Castle High
    Connections NCPCS
    Wallace Rider Farrington High
    Hana High and Elementary
    Hawaii Academy of Arts and Science PCS
    Hawaii School for the Deaf and the Blind
    Hawaii Technology Academy PCS
    Henry J. Kaiser High
    Henry Perrine Baldwin High
    Hilo High
    Honokaa High and Intermediate
    James Campbell High
    Kahuku High and Intermediate
    Kailua High
    Kaimuki High
    Kalaheo High
    Kalani High
    Kamaile Academy PCS
    Kanuikapono Learning Center PCS
    Kapaa High
    Kapolei High
    Kau High & Pahala Elementary
    Kauai High
    Kawaikini NCPCS
    Ke Kula Ni’ihau o Kekaha Learning Center A Laboratory PCS
    Ke Kula O Ehunuikaimalino
    Ke Kula ‘o Samuel M. Kamakau, LPCS
    Keaau High
    Kealakehe High
    King Kekaulike High
    Kohala High
    Konawaena High
    Kua o ka La PCS
    Lahainaluna High
    Lanai High & Elementary
    Laupahoehoe Community – PCS
    Leilehua High
    Maui High
    Mililani High
    Moanalua High
    Molokai High
    Nanakuli High & Intermediate
    Niihau
    Olomana
    Pahoa High & Intermediate
    Pearl City High
    Theodore Roosevelt High
    William McKinley High
    Waiakea High
    Waialua High & Intermediate
    Waianae High
    Waimea High
    Waipahu High
    West Hawaii Explorations Academy PCS
    Hilo Intermediate
    Waimea Canyon Middle
    Lahaina Intermediate
    Molokai Middle
    George Washington Middle
    Ilima Intermediate
    Ewa Makai Middle School
    Waipahu Elementary (Limited to 6th grade class)
    Waipahu Intermediate
    Waianae Intermediate
  • *Limited to 6th grade students in Waipahu Elementary
As a precautionary measure, HIDOE is sent out a letter Monday, July 22, 2019, to parents and guardians of students who may have been affected by the potential data exposure. Updates on the situation will be provided on the Hawai‘i P-20 website at www.p20hawaii.org.

Parents or guardians with additional questions may call 808-956-5800 or email [email protected]. More details are also available on a FAQ page of the Hawaiʻi P-20 website.

