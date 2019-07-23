Public, Charter School Data Possibly Compromised

Hawai‘i Department of Education (HIDOE) public and charter school student data from across the state that is utilized for college and career planning resources by the University of Hawai‘i (UH) may have been compromised, according to a university press release.

Graduation Alliance, a vendor contracted by UH for Hawai‘i P-20 Partnerships for Education (Hawai‘i P-20), reported that the HIDOE student data used on the My Future Hawai‘i website could have been exposed to unauthorized access.

The data that was potentially exposed does not include social security numbers, financial, driver’s license or health information, as none of those items are part of the My Future Hawai‘i application. This potential exposure does not constitute a security breach under Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes, according to the release.

Once the potential exposure was discovered, Graduation Alliance shut down the My Future Hawaiʻi website and hired a third-party cybersecurity vendor to investigate. Law enforcement has been notified and UH, Hawai‘i P-20 and HIDOE will be provided with regular updates. Based on the outcome of the investigation and an internal analysis of the findings, Hawaiʻi P-20 will make a determination regarding additional steps that may need to be taken.

Hawai‘i P-20 works with Graduation Alliance on the My Future Hawai‘i website to provide middle and high school students and families with college and career planning resources, financial aid guidance and an expedited application process for the University of Hawaiʻi.

The following information is the only information potentially exposed for the current HIDOE students in the database:

Name

Birthdate

Gender

Race

Ethnicity

Permanent address

Mailing address

Grade level

Courses taken and grades

Cumulative weighted Grade Point Average (GPA)

Smarter Balanced Assessment (SBA) scores and proficiency levels

Schools with student data in the My Future Hawai‘i portal are:

Admiral Arthur W. Radford High

Aiea High

Kula Kaiapuni O Anuenue

James B. Castle High

Connections NCPCS

Wallace Rider Farrington High

Hana High and Elementary

Hawaii Academy of Arts and Science PCS

Hawaii School for the Deaf and the Blind

Hawaii Technology Academy PCS

Henry J. Kaiser High

Henry Perrine Baldwin High

Hilo High

Honokaa High and Intermediate

James Campbell High

Kahuku High and Intermediate

Kailua High

Kaimuki High

Kalaheo High

Kalani High

Kamaile Academy PCS

Kanuikapono Learning Center PCS

Kapaa High

Kapolei High

Kau High & Pahala Elementary

Kauai High

Kawaikini NCPCS

Ke Kula Ni’ihau o Kekaha Learning Center A Laboratory PCS

Ke Kula O Ehunuikaimalino

Ke Kula ‘o Samuel M. Kamakau, LPCS

Keaau High

Kealakehe High

King Kekaulike High

Kohala High

Konawaena High

Kua o ka La PCS

Lahainaluna High

Lanai High & Elementary

Laupahoehoe Community – PCS

Leilehua High

Maui High

Mililani High

Moanalua High

Molokai High

Nanakuli High & Intermediate

Niihau

Olomana

Pahoa High & Intermediate

Pearl City High

Theodore Roosevelt High

William McKinley High

Waiakea High

Waialua High & Intermediate

Waianae High

Waimea High

Waipahu High

West Hawaii Explorations Academy PCS

Hilo Intermediate

Waimea Canyon Middle

Lahaina Intermediate

Molokai Middle

George Washington Middle

Ilima Intermediate

Ewa Makai Middle School

Waipahu Elementary (Limited to 6th grade class)

Waipahu Intermediate

Waianae Intermediate

*Limited to 6th grade students in Waipahu Elementary

As a precautionary measure, HIDOE is sent out a letter Monday, July 22, 2019, to parents and guardians of students who may have been affected by the potential data exposure. Updates on the situation will be provided on the Hawai‘i P-20 website at www.p20hawaii.org.

Parents or guardians with additional questions may call 808-956-5800 or email [email protected]. More details are also available on a FAQ page of the Hawaiʻi P-20 website.