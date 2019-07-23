Public, Charter School Data Possibly Compromised

Public, Charter School Data Possibly CompromisedJuly 23, 2019, 10:56 AM HST (Updated July 23, 2019, 10:56 AM)
Hawai‘i Department of Education (HIDOE) public and charter school student data from across the state that is utilized for college and career planning resources by the University of Hawai‘i (UH) may have been compromised, according to a university press release.
Graduation Alliance, a vendor contracted by UH for Hawai‘i P-20 Partnerships for Education (Hawai‘i P-20), reported that the HIDOE student data used on the My Future Hawai‘i website could have been exposed to unauthorized access.
The data that was potentially exposed does not include social security numbers, financial, driver’s license or health information, as none of those items are part of the My Future Hawai‘i application. This potential exposure does not constitute a security breach under Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes, according to the release.
Once the potential exposure was discovered, Graduation Alliance shut down the My Future Hawaiʻi website and hired a third-party cybersecurity vendor to investigate. Law enforcement has been notified and UH, Hawai‘i P-20 and HIDOE will be provided with regular updates. Based on the outcome of the investigation and an internal analysis of the findings, Hawaiʻi P-20 will make a determination regarding additional steps that may need to be taken.
Hawai‘i P-20 works with Graduation Alliance on the My Future Hawai‘i website to provide middle and high school students and families with college and career planning resources, financial aid guidance and an expedited application process for the University of Hawaiʻi.
The following information is the only information potentially exposed for the current HIDOE students in the database:
- Name
Birthdate
Gender
Race
Ethnicity
Permanent address
Mailing address
Grade level
Courses taken and grades
Cumulative weighted Grade Point Average (GPA)
Smarter Balanced Assessment (SBA) scores and proficiency levels
Schools with student data in the My Future Hawai‘i portal are:
- Admiral Arthur W. Radford High
Aiea High
Kula Kaiapuni O Anuenue
James B. Castle High
Connections NCPCS
Wallace Rider Farrington High
Hana High and Elementary
Hawaii Academy of Arts and Science PCS
Hawaii School for the Deaf and the Blind
Hawaii Technology Academy PCS
Henry J. Kaiser High
Henry Perrine Baldwin High
Hilo High
Honokaa High and Intermediate
James Campbell High
Kahuku High and Intermediate
Kailua High
Kaimuki High
Kalaheo High
Kalani High
Kamaile Academy PCS
Kanuikapono Learning Center PCS
Kapaa High
Kapolei High
Kau High & Pahala Elementary
Kauai High
Kawaikini NCPCS
Ke Kula Ni’ihau o Kekaha Learning Center A Laboratory PCS
Ke Kula O Ehunuikaimalino
Ke Kula ‘o Samuel M. Kamakau, LPCS
Keaau High
Kealakehe High
King Kekaulike High
Kohala High
Konawaena High
Kua o ka La PCS
Lahainaluna High
Lanai High & Elementary
Laupahoehoe Community – PCS
Leilehua High
Maui High
Mililani High
Moanalua High
Molokai High
Nanakuli High & Intermediate
Niihau
Olomana
Pahoa High & Intermediate
Pearl City High
Theodore Roosevelt High
William McKinley High
Waiakea High
Waialua High & Intermediate
Waianae High
Waimea High
Waipahu High
West Hawaii Explorations Academy PCS
Hilo Intermediate
Waimea Canyon Middle
Lahaina Intermediate
Molokai Middle
George Washington Middle
Ilima Intermediate
Ewa Makai Middle School
Waipahu Elementary (Limited to 6th grade class)
Waipahu Intermediate
Waianae Intermediate
As a precautionary measure, HIDOE is sent out a letter Monday, July 22, 2019, to parents and guardians of students who may have been affected by the potential data exposure. Updates on the situation will be provided on the Hawai‘i P-20 website at www.p20hawaii.org.
Parents or guardians with additional questions may call 808-956-5800 or email [email protected]. More details are also available on a FAQ page of the Hawaiʻi P-20 website.