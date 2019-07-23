Māmalahoa Highway in Waimea One-Lane Traffic, July 23–26

Motorists in Waimea are advised to drive with caution along Māmalahoa Highway from Mana Road to downtown Waimea as the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Highways Division performs tree trimming work Tuesday through Friday, July 23 through 26, 2019.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane while work is performed between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Signs will be posted advising motorists of the road work. The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call the Highways Division at 961-8349.