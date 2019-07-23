HPD Arrests 22 Motorists for DUI Violations

HPD Arrests 22 Motorists for DUI ViolationsJuly 23, 2019, 10:31 AM HST (Updated July 23, 2019, 10:31 AM)
Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 22 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of July 15 through 21, 2019.
Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.
The numbers of arrests by district were:
|DUI Arrests by District
|District
|Weekly Total
|Year to Date
|Hāmākua
|0
|5
|North Hilo
|0
|3
|South Hilo
|6
|179
|Puna
|5
|109
|Ka’u
|0
|11
|Kona
|11
|266
|South Kohala
|0
|50
|North Kohala
|0
|3
|Island Total
|22
|626
So far this year, there have been 626 DUI arrests compared with 638 during the same period last year, a decrease of 1.9%.
There have been 523 major accidents so far this year compared with 704 during the same period last year, a decrease of 25.7%.
To date, there were 14 fatal crashes, resulting in 14 fatalities (one fatal crash that occurred on 05/05/2019, in the District of Kona which resulted in one fatality was reclassified to a medical condition on July 2, compared with 18 fatal crashes, resulting in 20 fatalities (two of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 22.2% for fatalities and a decrease of 30% for fatal crashes
DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.