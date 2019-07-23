HPD Arrests 22 Motorists for DUI Violations

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 22 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of July 15 through 21, 2019.

Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 5 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 6 179 Puna 5 109 Ka’u 0 11 Kona 11 266 South Kohala 0 50 North Kohala 0 3 Island Total 22 626

SPONSORED VIDEO

So far this year, there have been 626 DUI arrests compared with 638 during the same period last year, a decrease of 1.9%.

There have been 523 major accidents so far this year compared with 704 during the same period last year, a decrease of 25.7%.

To date, there were 14 fatal crashes, resulting in 14 fatalities (one fatal crash that occurred on 05/05/2019, in the District of Kona which resulted in one fatality was reclassified to a medical condition on July 2, compared with 18 fatal crashes, resulting in 20 fatalities (two of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 22.2% for fatalities and a decrease of 30% for fatal crashes

ADVERTISEMENT

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.