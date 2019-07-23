Hawai‘i Island Road & Lane Closures Through July 26

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures through Friday, July 26, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/190)

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 27 and 33, at Volcano National Park through Friday, July 26, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach through Friday, July 26, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

KUAKINI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

NORTH KONA Alternating lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 114 and 116, Nahenahe Loop and Ihilani Place through Friday, July 26, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 2.5 at Wailuku Bridge on Thursday, July 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge inspection.

MAUNA KEA ACCESS ROAD (ROUTE 210)

NORTH HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE) Mauna Kea Access Road (Route 210) is closed in both directions at the Daniel K. Inouye Highway intersection through Friday, July 26, over a 24-hour period, for TMT work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) & KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 59 and 66, Akulani Street and Emmalani Street through Friday, July 26, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for roadway paving.