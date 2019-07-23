Gov. Ige Reaches Out to Mayor Kim to Coordinate Peaceful Resolution

Hawai‘i Gov. David Ige distributed a media release on July 23, 2019, stating that he will reach out to Hawai‘i County Mayor Harry Kim, asking him to coordinate efforts to peacefully resolve the TMT protests on Maunakea.

“Today, I am asking Hawaiʻi County Mayor Harry Kim to coordinate both county and state efforts to peacefully attempt to reach common ground with the protectors of Maunakea and the broader community. Mayor Kim is closest to the situation and the impacts are greatest on the island he leads.

“We both share the goal of achieving a resolution that is peaceful and satisfactory to as many as possible in the community. I support the vision he has widely articulated for Maunakea as a beacon of hope and discovery for the world that brings us together rather than divides us. And we both understand that the issues underlying what is taking place today are far deeper than TMT or Maunakea. They are about righting the wrongs done to the Hawaiian people going back more than a century.

“While Mayor Kim will be taking the lead, hard decisions will need to be jointly supported by the state and county and we will be working together to determine next steps that are in the best interests of all the people of Hawaiʻi.