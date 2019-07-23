Brush Fire Closes Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway

Update 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, 2019:

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway, which was closed between mile markers 71 and 73.5 near Puako Beach Drive due to a brush fire, has one lane open at this time. Motorists are advised to expect delays.

Update 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, 2019:

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway remains closed to all traffic in both directions between mile markers 71 and 73.5 near Puako Beach Drive due to a brush fire.

The Hawai‘i Police Department advises the public to avoid this area as Hawai‘i Fire Department and road crews are on scene.

It is not known how long this closure will last.

Original post

The Hawai‘i Police Department has advised the public to avoid Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway, also known as Route 19, just south of Puako Beach Drive (72 mile post).

Both lanes are closed to traffic due to a brush fire.

The Hawai‘i Fire Department is on scene now. It is not known how long this closure will last.