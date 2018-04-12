Senate Confirms New Director of Department of Human Resources Development

The Hawai‘i State Senate voted on April 12, 2918, to confirm Ryker Wada to serve as the director of the Department of Human Resources Development (DHRD).

Wada was appointed by Gov. David Ige in January 2018 to fill the position following the retirement of James Nishimoto.

Wada has served as deputy director of DHRD since December 2016. Prior to his work at the department, he was the personnel regional officer for the Windward District of the Department of Education.

He also served as the managing attorney for the Honolulu Office of the Legal Aid Society of Hawai‘i.

Wada earned his B.A. from the University of Washington and a J.D. from the University of California Hastings College of Law.

“Ryker Wada has a long standing reputation of public service and a strong commitment to family and his team,” said Sen. Jill Tokuda (District 24 – Kane‘ohe, MCBH, Kailua, He‘eia, ‘Āhuimanu), chair of the Senate Committee on Labor. “He has a positive vision of how the department should serve our state and employees, and his confirmation as director of DHRD represents a new opportunity for him to continue to apply his skills in service to the people of Hawai‘i,”