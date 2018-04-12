AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Puna Man Missing Since Dec. 2017

By Big Island Now
April 12, 2018, 2:09 PM HST (Updated April 12, 2018, 2:09 PM) · 0 Comments
×

Hawaiʻi Island police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating a 24-year-old Puna man who was reported missing in December 2017.

Keoni Brian Paulino is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with hazel eyes, short black hair and a tan complexion.

Family members last heard from him on Nov. 12, 2017.

Paulino is known to frequent the Puna and Kona areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Detective Tuck Loy Aurello of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2385 or Tuckloy.Aurello@hawaiicounty.gov.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments