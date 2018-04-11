Winning Artists Named in Wildlife Conservation Stamp Contest

The Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Forestry and Wildlife announced the winning artists and would like to thank all the artists who submitted art entries for the 2018-19 Hawai‘i Wildlife Conservation and Game Bird Stamp Art Contest. A committee reviewed all submissions and two winners were chosen last month.

The winners are:

Game Bird Stamp winner Alvin V. Galvez. His winning entry depicts a wild male turkey on the slopes of Mauna Kea, with the endemic ohi‘a lehua in the foreground and the usual foggy conditions of the area in the background. Conservation Stamp winner James E. Basham. His winning entry depicts a young boar, painted in low light, such as day break, in a puddle of water.

These two new Conservation and Game Birds stamps will be available for the new 2018-19 hunting season.

The conservation stamp is required on the Hawai‘i State hunting license, and the game bird hunting stamp is required for those intending to hunt game birds. Both stamps (differing slightly in text) will be available to wildlife stamp collectors by calling (808) 587-0166 or visit the Division of Forestry and Wildlife office located at 1151 Punchbowl St., Room 325, in Honolulu.

Funds from sales of the Hawai‘i Wildlife Conservation Stamps go into the state wildlife revolving fund to support wildlife populations and habitat, and to manage hunting in the state. Activities and projects supported by this fund have included surveys of game bird and mammal populations; land lease for hunting; predator control; and maintenance of wildlife watering units. In addition, planting of native shrubs and trees, controlled burns, removal of invasive plants and other wildlife habitat improvement and restoration projects are supported by these funds.