Students Explore Interests with Parker ‘Interim’

By Big Island Now
April 11, 2018, 10:25 AM HST (Updated April 11, 2018, 10:25 AM) · 0 Comments
Parker middle and upper school announces that students explored interests and passions outside the classroom with the school’s annual Interim held Thursday and Friday, April 5 and 6. This dedicated time offers students the opportunity to explore new interests through a two-day immersion in activities led by faculty and staff.

Three Parker School students learned about shoreline fishing during the school’s annual Interim on April 5 and 6.

Some of this year’s Interim activities included: “Code Your Clothes” technology workshop; shoreline fishing; Shakespeare and comedy tradition; creative expression through digital media; “Sew-Fun” sewing workshop; explorations in Filipino culture; National Geographic photography challenge; Hakalau Forest National wildlife refuge experience; mindfulness retreat; diving certification and snorkeling with Kohala Divers; “Ready, Set, Cook!” experience; and the hero’s journey in cinema.

Parker School would like to thank the faculty, staff, parents and community members involved in making the school’s Interim successful and memorable.

