Residential Fire in Pāhoa

By Big Island Now
April 11, 2018, 7:19 AM HST (Updated April 11, 2018, 7:21 AM) · 0 Comments
Volunteers with the American Red Cross responded at 1:53 a.m., Wednesday, April 11, 2018, to a residential fire reported in Pāhoa.

Red Cross disaster volunteers headed to the scene to meet with affected residents and ensure their immediate emergency needs for food, shelter and clothing are met.

Caseworkers will continue to follow up with anyone affected in the coming weeks to provide referrals, guidance or additional assistance as needed to help with the recovery process.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

