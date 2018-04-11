Pauahi Foundation Offers Science Camp Scholarships for Big Island Students

Science Camps of America will return to Hawaiʻi Island this summer, partnering with the Pauahi Foundation again to help interested teens attend the camp of their choice.

Pauahi Foundation is offering up to 14 full scholarships, seven for each camp, to qualifying Hawaiʻi Island students.

The overnight camps consist of two 10-day sessions, giving teens aged 13 to 17 the opportunity to explore the environmental diversity found right in their backyard.

“The best place to learn about the natural world is outdoors,” said Michael Richards, executive director of Science Camps. “Hawaiʻi Island has been described as ‘nature’s greatest laboratory’ because it encompasses an array of distinct geography and climate, mixed with the rich Hawaiian culture.”

“Our partnership with Science Camps of America offers keiki a fun and unique learning experience,” said Tara Wilson, director of advancement and executive director of the Pauahi Foundation, Kamehameha Schools. “This program allows them to explore STEM and hopefully inspires them and nurtures a curiosity to pursue this as a career in the future.”

Science Camps is housed at the Pahala Plantation Cottages in Ka‘ū, on the southeast side of the island. Land and Sea Camp is June 29 through July 8, 2018; Air and Air and Space Camp is from July 9 through 19, 2018.

Requirements for the scholarship include: being a resident of Hawaiʻi Island, 13 to 17 years of age and in good physical condition with the ability to hike five miles. Preference is given to those of Native Hawaiian ancestry.

Apply online. Other scholarships are available for teens who may not be eligible for a Pauahi Foundation scholarship.

To learn more about the camps or scholarships, go online.