KTA Express Opens in Kealakekua

KTA Super Stores has announced the opening of KTA Express Kealakekua, the company’s first new store since the opening of KTA Waikoloa Village in 1990.

“We at KTA are honored to be able to open our newest location on the site of the former Kamigaki Market, which was an iconic family run business,” said Barry Taniguchi, CEO and chairman of KTA Super Stores. “We are happy to expand our presence and be a part of the community.”

KTA Express Kealakekua adds a third KTA location to West Hawai‘i and offers a more convenient stop for South Kona residents and visitors.

KTA Express Kealakekua features all the same departments found in KTA Super Stores, including its private-label Mountain Apple Brand and 1916 family of products. The store will also offer AFC Sushi and L&L Mix Plate hot foods. Future services will include a video kiosk, change-converting kiosk, an ATM and money order services.

Kealakekua-born-and-raised Hoku Kamakau has been named store director of the new KTA Express. “I look forward to serving my neighbors, and to introducing visitors who shop with us to the aloha spirit, KTA-style.”

KTA Express Kealakekua, locatedat 81-6602 Māmalahoa Highway, is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call (808) 323-1916 for more information.

About KTA Express

Established in the former, family run Kamigaki Market, KTA Express Kealakekua will provide the freshest-possible produce, seafood, meats and more to a long-underserved part of the Kona community. The store sits on property owned by the Kamitaki family, which owns HouseMart, Ben Franklin Craftsand HouseMart Ace Hardware stores.

About KTA Super Stores

First established in 1916 as K. Taniguchi Shoten by Koichi and Taniyo Taniguchi in Waiakea, KTA has been fortunate to grow with the community on Hawai‘i island, employing generations of residents. KTA Super Stores has been an innovator in the Hawai‘i retail grocery industry, building the first in-store bakery in the state in 1977; installing UPC bar code scanners at all checkouts in 1979; building the first full-scale deli department on Hawai‘i island; establishing the KTA-exclusive Mountain Apple Brand, a private label brand promoting products exclusively grown and manufactured in Hawai‘i, and creating the “Living in Paradise” TV show focusing on the many positive aspects of life on Hawai‘i island. For more than 100 years, KTA Super Stores has been committed to its founders’ mission of working hard to fulfill the food, household and health care needs of Big Islanders, where “You Are Someone Special Every Day at KTA.”