HPD Arrests 21 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of Monday, April 2, through Sunday, April 8, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 21 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 303 DUI arrests compared with 339 during the same period last year, a decrease of 10.6%.

There have been 344 major accidents so far this year compared with 361 during the same period last year, a decrease of 4.7%.

To date, there were six fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths) resulting in seven fatalities, compared with seven fatal crashes, resulting in seven fatalities at the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 14.3% for fatal crashes.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

The numbers of arrests by district were: