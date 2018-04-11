UPDATE: Heavy Runoff, Debris on Saddle Road Above Kaumana City

UPDATE: Wednesday, April 11, 10 a.m.:

Hawai‘i Fire Department reports heavy runoff on Saddle Road above Kaumana City to Mauna Kea Access Road.

Department of Public Works reports work crews are clearing landslides on Waipio Valley access road.

Waipio Valley access road will be limited to local traffic only through today.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution. Be prepared for heavy rainfall and possible debris on roadways across the entire island.

ORIGINAL: Wednesday, April 11, 7:05 a.m.

The Hawai‘i Fire Department reports heavy runoff and debris on the roadway between the 10 and 11 mile marker of Saddle Road above Kaumana City.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution in the area and to be prepared for heavy rainfall over the entire island.