HCFCU Announces New Manager for Kaloko Branch

Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union (HCFCU) announced that Rose Kagawa has been named as manager of its Kaloko Branch.

She will be responsible for branch administration and operations, loans, personnel functions, and community and public relations.

“I’m so excited to continue my career at Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union,” Kagawa said. “This new role allows me to help the community in a broader way and to make a positive difference in so many lives.”

Kagawa was hired in 2014 and until recently, was a loan officer.

She graduated from Konawaena High School, and received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from University of Hawai‘i at Hilo.

She was previously an escrow officer at Title Guaranty Escrow Services in Kailua-Kona.

Kagawa is a member of the Ilocano Ancestry Club and a Delta Sigma Pi-Lambda Psi Chapter Alumni, a professional business fraternity at the University Hawai‘i at Hilo.