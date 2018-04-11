Hawaii Coffee Assoc. Seeks Entrants for Cupping Competition

The deadline to enter the Hawaii Coffee Association’s (HCA) 10th Annual Statewide Cupping Competition is April 30, 2018.

The contest is in conjunction with the statewide HCA’s annual conference on July 27 and 28 at the Kauai Beach Resort.

Cupping entrants receive one $50 discount per farm on conference registration.

“The HCA Cupping Competition has become a benchmark for coffee quality in Hawai‘i,” said association President Chris Manfredi. “The HCA is proud to continue to raise the bar for Hawaiian coffee quality, leading to more awareness and better prices for growers and producers throughout the supply chain.”

This year, there will be only one division in the competition to reward creativity and showcase the best coffees the state has to offer. A Grand Champion award will be issued to the top-scoring entrant and winners, awards and rankings will be announced at the HCA conference.

Awards will also be issued to the top three coffees in each HDOA established district with six or more entries, three awards for districts with four-five entries and two awards to districts with three or fewer entries. Recognized districts include Kona, Hāmākua, Hawai‘i, Ka‘ū, Kaua‘i, Maui, Molokai and O‘ahu.

Registration of entries is available online, along with contest specifics, including Instructions for shipping or dropping off coffee entries.

For information, contact cupping committee chair Brain Webb at (919) 608-1210 or info@pacificcoffeeresearch.com.