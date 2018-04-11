UPDATE 3: Flood Advisory Big Island Cancelled

UPDATE 3: April 11, 2018, 3:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service has cancelled the flood advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i. Motorists should continue exercise caution and be aware that heavy showers and runoff are still possible over the entire island. All roads are open at this time.

UPDATE 2: April 11, 2018, noon

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the North Kohala, Hāmākua, North Hilo, South Hilo and Puna Districts of the Island of Hawai‘i.

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue through this afternoon.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and to be aware of the possibility of heavy rainfall and runoff.

Keep in mind that road closures can occur without any notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy runoff is still present on Saddle Road above Kaumana City to Mauna Kea Access Road. Waipio Valley Road is now open to local traffic.

UPDATE 1: Wednesday, April 11, 2018, 10:57 a.m.

The National Weather Services has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

At 11:07 a.m., radar indicated persistent showers riding in on the trade winds across the windward facing slopes of the Big Island. In some areas, six to seven inches of rain have fallen in the last 24 hours.

The ongoing heavy rainfall has led to heavy runoff and landslides in a few areas, including Waipio Valley Road earlier today. One lane is now open as cleanup crews and heavy equipment work in the area.

Additional landslides are possible.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution. Foot traffic is discouraged due to the hazardous conditions.

PREVIOUS POST

Avoid the Waipio Valley Road, which is closed to both foot and vehicular traffic due to a landslide. Crews are on scene and the duration of the closure is unknown. No alternate routes.

Satellite and radar imagery show additional showers will be moving over these same areas over the next few hours.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Ninole, Pa‘auilo, Waipio Valley, Kukuihaele, Honoka‘a, Laupahoehoe, Pololu Valley, O‘okala, Halaula, Kapa‘au, Saddle Road, Waimanu Valley and Hawi.

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying-areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall, runoff, and local landslides will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 2 p.m. if heavy rain and runoff persists.