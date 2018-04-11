Charles Goodwin to Serve as U.S. Marshall for Hawai‘i

Sen. Brian Schatz released the following statement on President Donald Trump’s nomination of former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent Charles Goodwin to serve as U.S. Marshal for Hawai‘i. Sen. Schatz recommended Goodwin to President Trump earlier this year.

“With a long and accomplished record in the FBI, including service as the Special Agent in Charge of the Pacific, Charles Goodwin is well-qualified to serve as a U.S. Marshal for Hawai‘i,” said Sen. Schatz. “Throughout his career, Charles has shown a commitment to public safety and the rule of law, and I’m confident he will continue serving the people of Hawai‘i well in this new role.”

Charles Goodwin served in various roles with the FBI for more than 25 years, serving as Special Agent in Charge of the Pacific from 2003 until his retirement in 2007. Prior to his service with the FBI, Goodwin worked for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department in Atlanta and as a private attorney, providing legal counsel to law enforcement agencies.