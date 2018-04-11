April 11, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

High pressure passing by to the north of the islands will keep a breezy trade wind flow in place through tonight. The trades will ease Thursday and Thursday night as a front passes by to the north of the state, with windy trades then returning over the weekend into early next week. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, with a few showers spilling over into leeward areas from time to time due to the strength of the trades.

Hilo

Today: Occasional showers. High near 80. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers before 7am, then scattered showers after 1pm. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Widespread haze after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Occasional showers. High near 68. Very windy, with an east wind 29 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 47. Very windy, with an east wind 25 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Occasional showers. High near 78. North northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 63. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east northeast 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 8 to 13 mph.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.