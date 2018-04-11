AARP Shred-a-Thon, April 28

Protect yourself from identity theft by safely shredding sensitive documents at Access Information Management Destruction Plants in West Hawai‘i on April 28, 2018.

You can also help the hungry at the same time by bringing food donations.

AARP Hawai‘i and Access Corporation are sponsoring the free document shredding and food collection events in Kailua-Kona at 73-4164 Huli Koa Drive.

Drive up and drop off up to two boxes of documents per vehicle occupant from 8 a.m. to noon.

Bring donations of rice and canned goods or a check to benefit Hawai‘i’s hungry families through the Kona Food Basket.

The Fraud Watch Network Shred Fest comes just after tax season when many people discard their obsolete financial documents.

Due to safety and traffic-flow concerns, participants will not be allowed to get out of their cars; boxes and bags will not be returned.

Drop-offs will be limited to two bags or boxes per vehicle. Walk-ups will not be allowed. Staples and paperclips do not need to be removed from documents.

Access Corporation requires a signed document release form before they will shred your documents.

Forms can be downloaded here; sign the document before dropping off your papers.