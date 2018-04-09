Military Convoys Scheduled for April

The U.S. Army announces that O‘ahu-based service members are scheduled to convoy from the Kawaihae Harbor to Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) during April.

Convoys are scheduled during the following dates:

Tuesday, April 10, Sunday April 15 and 16 as well as from Saturday, April 7 to Friday, April 27, 2018.

Convoy times will vary, however, units will not convoy during hours of limited visibility.

The convoys will be escorted (in most cases) by marked vehicles with rotating amber lights and signs. Motorists are asked to be alert and drive with care around convoy vehicles.

Convoys will travel to PTA via Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway (south), Waikoloa Road and Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

For questions, contact the U.S. Army Garrison PTA Community Relations, Mike Donnelly, at michael.o.donnelly.ctr@mail.mil or text (808) 469-2411.