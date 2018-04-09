HPD Searching for Missing 16-Year-Old Puna Girl

HPD Searching for Missing 16-Year-Old Puna GirlApril 9, 2018, 8:57 AM HST (Updated April 9, 2018, 8:57 AM) · 0 Comments
The Hawai‘i Island Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old Puna girl who was reported missing.
India Alyse Edmonds was last seen at her Pāhoa residence on Sunday, March 18, 2018.
She is described as 5-feet-3-inches, 115 pounds with long brown hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion.
Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.