HPD Searching for Missing 16-Year-Old Puna Girl

By Big Island Now
April 9, 2018, 8:57 AM HST (Updated April 9, 2018, 8:57 AM) · 0 Comments
The Hawai‘i Island Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old Puna girl who was reported missing.

India Alyse Edmonds. HPD photo.

India Alyse Edmonds was last seen at her Pāhoa residence on Sunday, March 18, 2018.

She is described as 5-feet-3-inches, 115 pounds with long brown hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

