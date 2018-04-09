Flash Flood Watch Issued for Big island

Monday, April 9, 2018, 3:13 a.m.: The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Watch for the Big Island through this afternoon.

An upper level disturbance interacting with deep moisture will produce heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over the Big Island, particularly during the afternoon.

Rapidly rising water levels may also occur on area streams and significant flooding may occur in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.