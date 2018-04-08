Flood Advisory Issued for Big Island

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Hawai‘i in Hawai‘i County Until 9:15 p.m.

At 6:15 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain near Na‘alehu. Rain was falling at a rate near one inch per hour. Hilo emergency manager reported old saddle road below Waiki‘i is closed due to water over the road.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Kailua-Kona, Na‘alehu, Orchidlands Estates, Pepeekeo, Kea‘au, Papaikou, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Kawa Flats, Pāhoa, Hawaiian Acres and Pohakuloa Camp.

Precautionary/Preparedness actions:

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 9:15 p.m. if heavy rain persists.

This advisory replaces the previously issued advisory that was in effect for portions of the island of Hawai‘i in Hawai‘i County.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for all Hawaiian islands through early Monday.