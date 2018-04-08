Flash Flood Watch Issued for All Hawaiian Islands

UPDATE: Sunday April 8, at 5 p.m.: Hawai‘i Police Department reports that Old Saddle Road is closed from the Daniel K. Inouye Highway to Highway 190 due to flooding on the roadway. Local residents should access the Waiki‘i area from the Daniel K. Inouye Highway side as the heaviest flooding is occurring at the 52 mile marker below Waikii.

Sunday, April 8, 2018, 3:29 p.m.: The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a

Flash Flood Watch for all islands. through 6 a.m. Monday morning.

An upper level disturbance interacting with deep moisture will produce heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over portions of the state.

The greatest flood threat will be across windward portions of the Big Island and Maui County.

Chances for flooding on O‘ahu will be decreasing steadily through the night.

On Kaua‘i, the potential for heavy rainfall is low. However, water levels in the Hanalei River have been elevated, and it will only take moderate rainfall upslope to produce flooding.

Rapidly rising water levels may also occur on area streams and significant flooding may occur in low lying and poor drainage areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.