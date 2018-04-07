Study: Hawaiʻi Among Nation’s Least Stressed States

Residents in Hawaiʻi have among the lowest stress levels in the nation, according to a new survey conducted by the online finance website WalletHub.

In 2018’s Most & Least Stressed States, Hawaiʻi ranked 43rd overall in the nation. The results revealed that, on average, Hawaiʻi residents have among the best credit scores and lowest divorce rates in the country. Conversely, they also get the least amount of sleep compared with other states. Hawaiʻi ranked first in the nation for the lowest average amount of sleep per capita, according to the study. The study ranked the Aloha State for stress in other categories as follows:

Stress levels in Hawaiʻi (1=Most Stressed, 25=Average, 50=Least Stressed): 21st – Average hours worked per week

37th ­– Percentage of adults in fair/poor health

21st – Job security

48th – Median credit score

46th – Percentage of population living below poverty line

47th – Divorce rate

18th – Crime rate per capita

44th – Psychologists per capita

WalletHub conducted the analysis in light of April’s designation as Stress Awareness Month. Stress levels have been on the rise since 2016, and common stressors include uncertainty about America’s future, finances and health care woes, according to WalletHub.