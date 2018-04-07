Rep. Gabbard Hosted Congress on Your Corner in Hilo

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawai‘i-02) hosted a Congress on Your Corner on Friday, April 6, 2018, at KTA in Hilo to hear from constituents about their ideas and concerns, and to share how her office can assist people with federal services.

She answered questions about her work in Congress, bills she’s introduced and cosponsored and important issues facing the people of Hawaiʻi.

She also shared information on hurricane season and disaster preparedness, including a 14-day checklist for Hawaiʻi families.

Later in the day, the congresswoman visited with local small business owners and artisans at the Merrie Monarch Craft Fair.

She delivered remarks honoring the late Sen. Daniel K. Akaka. The congresswoman spoke about how Sen. Akaka’s legacy and life’s work is being perpetuated by the Merrie Monarch Festival through the preservation of Native Hawaiian culture and in the spirit of aloha that the festival inspires throughout Hawaiʻi each year.

During the April district work period, Rep. Gabbard conducted outreach in every county in Hawaiʻi’s Second Congressional District, including participating in the March for Our Lives on Maui, hosting a Congress on Your Corner on Kauaʻi and a townhall in Waiʻanae with county and state leaders.

She also questioned state and federal leaders about Hawaiʻi’s false missile alert at a U.S. Senate field hearing held Thursday, April 5, at the East West Center.