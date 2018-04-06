April 06, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

A wet pattern will hold through the weekend, mainly over the eastern end of the state where a front is forecast to stall. A return of breezy trade winds is expected, which should begin to focus clouds and showers over the more typical windward and mauka areas. Improving conditions with a drying trend will be possible late Sunday through early next week, especially over the western end of the island chain.

Hilo

Today: Occasional showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. High near 84. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Widespread haze. Low around 68. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Occasional showers. Widespread haze. High near 83. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a light east wind becoming east northeast 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Occasional showers. Widespread haze. High near 81. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Widespread haze. Low around 66. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Occasional showers. Widespread haze. High near 81. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.