Ainaloa Residential Fire

By Big Island Now
April 6, 2018, 8:29 AM HST (Updated April 6, 2018, 8:29 AM) · 0 Comments
Volunteers with the American Red Cross responded to a residential fire reported in Ainaloa.

The Red Cross reported at 12:16 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2018, that disaster volunteers were heading to the scene to meet with affected residents and ensure their immediate emergency needs for food, shelter and clothing are met.

Caseworkers will continue to follow up with anyone affected in the coming weeks to provide referrals, guidance or additional assistance as needed to help with the recovery process.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

