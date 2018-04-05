Dirty Cello in Concert at VAC

Dirty Cello will be live in concert at Volcano Art Center’s Ni‘aulani Campus on Tuesday, April 10 at 7 p.m.

From China to Italy and all over the U.S., Dirty Cello brings the world a high energy and unique spin on blues and bluegrass.

Led by vivacious cross-over cellist Rebecca Roudman, Dirty Cello is cello like you’ve never heard before.

From down home blues with a wailing cello to virtuosic stompin’ bluegrass, Dirty Cello is a band that gets your heart thumping and your toes tapping!

Lou Fancher, Oakland Magazine: “Dirty Cello’s music is all over the map: funky, carnival, romantic, sexy, tangled, electric, fiercely rhythmic and textured, and only occasionally classical.”

Good Times Santa Cruz: ​”The band plays every style imaginable and does some fantastic covers. (Their rendition of Purple Haze is incredible.) But what is most spectacular about them is hearing the depth of soul in Roudman’s playing—it goes beyond what most people would expect from the instrument. She plays it with so much heart, you’ll wonder why more bands don’t have a cellist.”

LA Times: “The group seamlessly careens from blues to bluegrass and rock in a way that really shouldn’t make sense but somehow does.”

Tickets are $25 or $20 VAC members and can be purchased online at www.volcanoartcenter.org or by calling (808) 967-8222.

Volcano Art Center Ni‘aulani Campus is located at 19-4074 Old Volcano Road in Volcano Village.

Visit www.volcanoartcenter.org for more information.