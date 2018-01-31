HPD Searching for Woman Wanted on Warrants

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is searching for 26-year-old Mei Tanaka.

She is wanted on three Criminal Contempt warrants totaling $150,000. She is also wanted for questioning in connection with an unrelated Unauthorized Entry Dwelling case.

She is described as, 5-feet, 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.