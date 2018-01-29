UH Hilo and Bangladesh University Enter Partnerships

The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and a Maritime University in the People’s Republic of Bangladesh formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on academic and research initiatives in maritime and marine affairs during a MOU Recognition Ceremony held on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, on the UH Hilo campus.

UH Hilo Interim Chancellor Marcia Sakai was joined by a visiting delegation from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University, which included the Vice Chancellor, Rear Admiral A S M Abdul Baten, and the Deputy Secretary of Education from the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Shahnaz Samad. Under the agreement, the universities are exploring linkages in a wide range of areas, including maritime safety, security, and navigational technologies, as well as marine, maritime and environmental management to expand educational opportunities for their respective students.

During their visit, the delegation met with faculty from the Marine Science Department and College of Agriculture, Forestry and Natural Resource Management to discuss projects under the MOU framework, which include:

Academic exchange programs, including university publications, treaties and research materials

Short-term faculty exchanges for the purpose of cooperation in research, teaching and other scholarly activities, and pursuing educational and research funding

Collaboration in joint research projects and publications

Professional development courses in maritime topics provided by UH Hilo and delivered in Bangladesh or elsewhere as mutually agreed to

ADVERTISEMENT

The MOU is for five years and may be extended, subject to agreement by the parties.