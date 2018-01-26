Structure Fire in Pahoa

Big Island firefighters arrived at the scene of a vacant one story single family residence on fire in Pāhoa at 16-1962 Uilani St. on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 11:03 a.m. to find the front quarter of the home involved in flames (entrance and first room). The fire was extinguished at 11:30 a.m.

No occupants were on the scene or in the area.

The loss was estimated at $12,800. The cause of the fire is under investigation.