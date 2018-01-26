Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Visits the Big Island

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard visited the Big Island for just one-day as she needs to get back to Washington D.C.

This morning, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard recognized Hawaiʻi Island kūpuna that have dedicated over 100,000 volunteer hours over the last year through the Hawaiʻi County Retired & Seniors Volunteer Program (RSVP).

Over 190 Hawaiʻi governmental and nonprofit agencies benefitted from the seniors’ volunteer support, including their work to distribute food to low-income families, help with tax preparation services, host blood drives, and more.

Later in the morning, the congresswoman hosted a pop-up “Congress On Your Corner” in Hilo, where she visited with dozens of residents, listened to their ideas and concerns, and answered questions about her work in Congress and at home in Hawaiʻi.

The congresswoman also shared information on hurricane season and disaster preparedness, including a 14-day checklist for Hawaiʻi families.

In the afternoon, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard met with members of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby-Hawaiʻi Chapter to discuss the OFF Act (H.R.3671)—legislation she introduced to put the United States on a pathway to replace fossil fuels with 100 percent clean energy generation and use by 2035.

The group also discussed opportunities for bipartisan action on sustainability and clean energy at the federal level. Later in the day, the congresswoman met with Leslie Dance and Kalani Kaʻanāʻanā of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority (HTA) on Oʻahu to discuss her support for bringing UFC to Hawaiʻi. HTA was part of an Aloha State delegation that met with the UFC at the organization’s headquarters in Las Vegas this week to discuss a potential event later this year in Hawaiʻi.