Hawaiʻi Community College Hosting Event for Prospective Students

Anyone thinking about enrolling at Hawaiʻi Community College (HawCC) in the fall semester of 2018, should mark down Thursday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on their calendar for the 5th annual Hawaiʻi Community College Day at the Manono Campus.

The day will begin with a kīpaepae welina, a traditional Native Hawaiian welcoming ceremony. The college’s academic programs and student services will present interactive exhibits that highlight the degree and certificate programs available at the campus.

The event is free and open to the public.

“Hawaiʻi Community College has been serving the community for more than 75 years with high-quality programs that prepare students for success,” said Chancellor Rachel Solemsaas. “We encourage community members to visit the campus on Hawaiʻi CC Day to learn more about the higher education options available on Hawaiʻi Island.”

Visitors will be able to participate in express admissions by completing an application and learning more about the next steps in the enrollment process. HawCC staff members will also be on-site to help with enrollment.

For more information about the event, contact the HawCC Information Center at (808) 934-2800 or the HawCC website.