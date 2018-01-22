Swim Stadium Schedule Revised Due to Staff Shortage

Due to a temporary staff shortage, the Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo will operate on a temporary revised schedule.

Effective Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, the County of Hawai‘i says the temporary revised schedule will be as follows:

Mondays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesdays through Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 7:10 p.m.

Fridays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays: 8:30 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.

Sundays: Closed

Hawai‘i County officials say that once the temporary staff shortage is resolved, the public will be notified, and hours will be adjusted accordingly.

The Department of Parks and Recreation thanks pool users and the general public for their understanding and patience during this period.

For more information, contact Parks and Recreation, Recreation Division, at (808) 961-8740.